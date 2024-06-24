Talia Rae immerses herself in a surreal underwater world with her new ‘Rocket Woman’ video

Talia Rae dives into a surreal world of escapism in the official music video for her latest single, ‘Rocket Woman’, out now via Glassnote Records.

The visual, shot in London and directed by Sarah Dattani Tucker, sees Talia dreaming of an underwater escape. Reflecting on the music video, she explains: “I wanted to create two opposing worlds, one which you can relate to and one which you can escape into. When I wrote Rocket Woman, I always knew I wanted the visuals to reflect both the weirdness and the reality of the song, and being underwater to me felt like it was the perfect way of showing what escapism looks like in a masochistic way.”

“Rocket Woman is a conversation with yourself about dreams vs reality, empowerment vs escapism and the person you are and the person you’re yet to be. The song’s nature takes you on a journey of intrigue in a world of your own,” Talia reveals.

At just 21 years old, Talia has been turning heads in London, impressing collaborators with a presence that’s wise beyond her years. At the end of last year, she played her debut headline show at a sold-out Paper Dress Vintage and released her debut single, ‘Not A Heartbreak’, on the eve of her UK tour with Benjamin Francis Leftwich.

In July, Talia will be supporting the legendary Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park and performing at Latitude Festival. These shows follow her sold-out headline show at Rae’s (part of OMEARA, London) earlier this month.