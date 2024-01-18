Talk Show have shared ‘Red/White’ from their upcoming debut album

The band's new album is out in February.

Talk Show have dropped a new single, ‘Red/White’.

It’s the latest taster from the band’s debut album ‘Effigy’, set for release on 16th February.

“‘Red/White’ has definitely been one of the songs that’s evolved the most on the album,” explains frontman Harrison Swann. “We wanted to really lean into something that was going to be a real mix of guitar-driven electronica. We wanted something proper fast.

“Vocally I felt it was important to have a calmer delivery, compared to the other tracks on the album, as I think it helped to add to the hectic atmosphere in the song. We envisioned it being that feeling when you stand in the smoking area of a club, in the middle of January, and it’s absolutely freezing cold.”

