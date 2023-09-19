Talk Show have shared ‘Closer’ from their not-announced-just-yet debut album

Talk Show have dropped a new single, ‘Closer’.

It’s the first taster from the band’s debut album, due next year, and it arrives alongside a video influenced by the night club in Blade and the Happy Mondays’ video for ‘Rope For Luck’.

Frontman Harrison Swann says: “Utilizing the repetition on Closer allowed me to build a rhythm and raise the stakes and put new meaning into the line each time. Working with Remi really helped me harness how much nuance I could put into my phrasing, how much more powerful it could be to whisper than to shout. We wanted to take you from standing outside in the freezing cold straight into the heart of the sweatbox”

Check it out below.