Tate McRae has announced her second album, and a new headline tour

Tate McRae has announced her second album, ‘Think Later’.
The record features her recent hit ‘greedy’, and is set for release on 18th November accompanied by a headline tour that kicks off next year.
The live run includes her first headline show at Madison Square Garden, plus the following in the UK and Ireland:
APRIL
17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
20 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Academy
22 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
24 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
26 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic At The Halls