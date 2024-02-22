Tate McRae is the final performer for this year’s BRIT Awards

The BRITs have announced the final performer for this year’s ceremony, Tate McRae.

Tate comments: “I’m so excited to be returning to London for my first BRIT Awards! It is the biggest honour to be performing on the iconic BRITs stage. It’s going to be an unforgettable night!”

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 2nd March, at The O2 in London, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. Ellie Goulding, Calvin Harris, Becky Hill, Chase & Status, Jungle, Rema, Kylie, Dua Lipa and RAYE will also perform.

Other artists nominated for awards include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.