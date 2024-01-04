Tatyana has announced a new album inspired by the perils of dating, ‘It’s Over’

Tatyana has announced her new album, ‘It’s Over’.

The full-length will arrive on 22nd March via Sinderlyn, with early teaser single and video ‘Down Bad’ out now. She’s also got a celebratory party planned at The Waiting Room, London for release day.

“‘Down Bad’ went through some wildly different versions production-wise and I nearly gave up on it!” she reflects. “Every person I showed the initial demo to loved it, but it felt off to me for ages.

“In the end it was this loop I made on the Machinedrum that ended up being the foundation of the song. The frantic arps in the chorus are my favourite part, they really reflect the emotion.

“I think the lyrics and message of the song are pretty self explanatory – anyone who’s suffered from limerence or who’s fallen in love with the wrong person could relate. Being down bad for someone sucks!”

Check out the single below; the album’s tracklisting reads:

Bird Of Prey

Hold My Hand

It’s Over

Nothing Is True, Everything Is Possible

Down Bad

Control (ft. Dave Okumu)

I Do Care (& That’s OK)

Leave Me With The Roses

Out Of Time

We’re Back