Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide.

The show is expected to be available in more than 100 countries, starting in most locations on 13th October.

A press release explains: “When the film was first announced on August 31, it took less than 24 hours for the TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to shatter AMC’s U.S. record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history. With such overwhelming demand being evident, it became obvious that there should be an immediate worldwide release of the film.

“TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film will play at every ODEON Cinemas location throughout Europe. Additionally, AMC and its sub-distribution partners are taking steps to reach agreements with additional cinema operators throughout the world to play this spectacular Taylor Swift tour-de-force.”

Visit TSTheErasTourFilm.com for more information.