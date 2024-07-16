Taylor Swift announces ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ as the next single from ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift has announced ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ as the next single from her latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

The announcement was made via Swift’s official fan account, Taylor Nation, on Instagram. The post included lyrics from the track, stating: “We’re so depressed we act like it’s #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart’s birthday every day!” The account added: “But today is special because Taylor’s declaring it the next single from #TSTTPD! Lights, camera, bitch, listen to see the cute new cover on all streaming platforms.”

Accompanying the single announcement, Swift has unveiled new cover art for the track. The image features a still from one of her Eras tour performances, showcasing the singer in a glittering top and metallic blazer, surrounded by showgirl feathers.

Whilst we hope for a music video, you can check out the single here: