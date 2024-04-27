Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ breaks records with the UK’s biggest album launch in seven years

Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, has surged to the top of the UK charts, delivering the largest album opening in the UK in the past seven years.

The monumental debut not only matches Madonna’s record for the most number one albums by a female artist in the Official Albums Chart history, but also sets a series of impressive records across the board.

Released on 19th April, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ moved a remarkable 270,000 units in its first week, surpassing Swift’s own previous record set by ‘Midnights’ in 2022, which debuted with 204,000 units. This release outpaced Adele’s 2021 album ’30’ by 9,000 units and recorded the biggest opening week since Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷ (Divide)’ in 2017, which saw 670,000 units in its first week.

Swift’s chart performance also set a new benchmark for rapid success, achieving the fastest accumulation of 12 number one albums in the Official Chart history — a record previously held by The Beatles. This historic run began with ‘Red’ in October 2012 and was crowned by her latest release in April 2024, a span of just 11 years and six months.

Additionally, Swift’s single ‘Fortnight’ featuring Post Malone soared to the top of the Official Singles Chart, marking her third Official Chart Double. The track becomes Swift’s fourth UK number one single, alongside past hits like ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, ‘Anti-Hero’, and ‘Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)’. It also brought Post Malone his second UK chart-topping track, his first since ‘Rockstar’ in 2017.

The broader UK albums chart also saw notable entries this week, with Pearl Jam landing at number two with ‘Dark Matter’, their highest-charting UK album in 11 years. UB40’s ‘UB45’ debuted at number five, with both albums boosted by exclusive vinyl releases for Record Store Day 2024.

Other Record Store Day impacts included Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’, re-entering the top ten at number nine with a new picture disc edition. Blur’s ‘Parklife’ re-entered the top 40 for the first time in 26 years at number 16, and Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back to Black’ moved up to number 17. Also, Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ made a return at number 21 with a 50th-anniversary collector’s edition. The 1975’s Live From Gorilla, celebrating a decade of their self-titled debut album, entered at number 32.

On the singles chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’ climbed to number five, Drake stirred controversy with his new track ‘Push Ups’, debuting at number 14, while Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ moved up twenty-five places to number 16. Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck Babe!’ also rose to number 21.