Taylor Swift used her record-breaking Grammy win to announce her latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Last night (4th February), Taylor Swift made history at the 2024 Grammy Awards by becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year four times, surpassing legends like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon. The record-breaking moment came as she accepted the award for her 2022 release, ‘Midnights’. During her acceptance speech, Swift also surprised fans with the announcement of her eleventh full-length, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, set to release on 19th April.

The announcement was accompanied by a handwritten note shared by Swift, which read: “And so I enter into evidence, my tarnished coat of arms. My muses, acquired like bruises, my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick, of love bombs. My veins of pitch black ink. All’s fair in love and poetry. Sincerely, the chairman of The Tortured Poets Department”.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Swift’s revelation was strategically timed, as she had changed her profile pictures on social media platforms to a black-and-white version, leading to speculation among fans about a new “Taylor’s Version” release – possibly for ‘Reputation’. Instead, she unveiled the new album, following her pattern of releasing new music after re-recordings.

The cover art for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ was also shared, featuring Swift in a black and white image, and the work will include 16 songs with a bonus track titled ‘The Manuscript’. Fans can pre-order the work, which will be available in various formats including CD, cassette, vinyl, and digital, with a special collector’s edition deluxe CD available for a limited time.

Swift’s ‘Midnights’ also won Best Pop Vocal Album, with six Grammy nominations this year, including for ‘Anti-Hero’ in the best song and record of the year categories.