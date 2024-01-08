Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall has signed up Young Fathers, Noel Gallagher and more

The Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall event series has signed up Young Fathers, Noel Gallagher and more.

Curated by Roger Daltrey for a final time, the event runs from 18th – 24th March and will raise funds for young people with cancer. From 2025, Teenage Cancer Trust will be working with a series of guest curators.

Daltrey comments: “The £32 million raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.”

The details are:

MARCH

18 The Who with Orchestra, with special guests Squeeze

19 Evening Of Comedy – line-up to be announced

20 The Who with Orchestra, with very special guests Squeeze

21 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, with very special guests Blossoms

22 Young Fathers plus special guests

23 The Chemical Brothers

24 ‘Ovation’ – A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust with: Roger Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, Paul Weller

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 12th January.