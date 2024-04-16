Tems has announced her debut album, ‘Born In The Wild’

Nigerian powerhouse Tems is finally unleashing her highly anticipated debut album, ‘Born In The Wild’, this May.

This news comes fresh off the heels of Tems’ Coachella debut, where she appeared with surprise appearances from global superstars Justin Bieber and Wizkid for their megahit ‘Essence’. Tems is set to return to the Coachella stage once again this weekend on April 21st.

‘Born In The Wild’ marks a significant milestone for Tems, following the critically acclaimed 2021 EP ‘If Orange Was A Place’ and singles ‘Me & U’ and ‘Not An Angel’.

‘Me & U’ – released last October – has garnered over 45 million streams and reached #34 on the UK Official Charts – her first solo Top 40 hit in the UK. You can check out a trailer for ‘Born In The Wild’ below.