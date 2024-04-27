Tems has shared a new single, ‘Love Me Jeje’

Tems has unveiled her new single ‘Love Me Jeje,’ a heartfelt composition that nods to Nigerian icon Seyi Sodimu and a precursor to her eagerly awaited debut album, ‘Born In The Wild.’

‘Love Me Jeje’ was penned by Tems herself and produced by GuiltyBeatz and Spax, known for their work with top-tier artists like WizKid and Burna Boy. The song cleverly interpolates the 1997 Nigerian hit by Sodimu, blending the nostalgic lyrics “Love me JeJe, love me tender” with new, affectionate narratives of enduring love.

The single was first teased during Tems’ inaugural performance at Coachella earlier this month, where she was joined on stage by Justin Bieber and WizKid for their chart-topping ‘Essence (Remix).’ Later, Tems expressed on social media that ‘Love Me Jeje’ serves as a “tribute” to Sodimu, celebrating his influence and her own roots.

In response to the new release, Seyi Sodimu expressed his delight and support on X/Twitter, stating, “I woke to this video of @temsbaby performing her new song LOVE ME JEJE at @coachella. This made my day.” He praised the song’s capacity to bridge generational gaps and connect listeners across time.

‘Love Me Jeje’ is the third offering from Tems’ forthcoming studio album ‘Born In The Wild,’ scheduled for release in May 2024 through Since ’93/RCA Records. The album will also include the previously released singles ‘Me & U’ and ‘Not An Angel.’

Looking ahead, Tems will perform at BBC Radio One Big Weekend next month alongside artists such as The Last Dinner Party, RAYE, and Charli XCX.