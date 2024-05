Tems has unveiled plans for a global tour, set to begin in London at the Eventim Apollo on 12th June.

The announcement coincides with details about her much-anticipated debut album ‘Born In The Wild’, which is scheduled for release on 7th June via Since ‘93/RCA Records.

Tickets for the ‘Born In The World 2024’ tour will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, 17th May.