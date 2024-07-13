tendai shares new single ‘My World’ from upcoming project ‘the rain’

The track explores themes of vulnerability and loss.

tendai has unveiled his latest single ‘My World’, the fourth release from his upcoming project ‘the rain’, set to drop in August. The new track follows the recent release of ‘Twin Flame’ and is accompanied by a black and white visual.

Recorded in tendai’s warehouse studio, The Raido Room, tendai explains: “My world came together so naturally but patiently. I believed in the song from the start. It went through a few changes but found its home at the raido room in march, and got finished by a few musician friends of mine . A song about missing / losing a lover.”

At 24, tendai has already made significant waves in the British music scene, earning critical acclaim including a nomination for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award.

You can check out ‘My World’ below.

