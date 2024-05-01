tg.blk has shared her first “bad bitch” anthem, ‘Motorola Money’

Mombasa-based rapper and singer tg.blk has released her new track ‘Motorola Money’, a rumbling, house-tinged cut that showcases her explorative approach to hip hop.

Discussing the track, tg.blk says, “It’s about having fun with your friends, getting money and feeling confident. It’s the first “bad bitch” anthem I’ve ever made, and it was so fun to write. “Motorola Money on my cellphone bitch chat gpt ai shit” was basically me referencing bad bitches making money online. There’s so much free money online, and these days you don’t even have to work to get it, I’ve literally seen people making money using AI. Also it just sounds cool.”

tg.blk began her musical journey by downloading a cracked copy of Apple’s Logic production software and creating initial experiments in her dorm room while studying in Maryland. After moving back to Mombasa, she has continued to create material that shifts between tones and moods. Earlier in 2024, tg.blk released the track ‘gin and wine (ginuine)’.

You can check out ‘Motorola Money’ below.