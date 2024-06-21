That Woman has shared a new single, ‘I Was Aching’, from her upcoming debut album, ‘Find Joy’

That Woman, aka Josephine Vander West from Oh Wonder, has released her new single ‘I Was Aching’.

The news coincides with the announcement of her debut solo album ‘Find Joy,’ scheduled for release on August 9th via Highwater Recordings.

‘I Was Aching’ follows the release of earlier singles ‘Hymn For A Woman’ and ‘Change’, and comes alongside a video showcasing a live one-shot performance.

Josephine shares the inspiration behind the track, stating: “‘I Was Aching’ is a rumination on the threads of love and self-esteem (or lack thereof) that effortlessly weave their way through generations. Without confronting they might result in tight knots of trauma and low self-worth, and a consequent ache to be loved and accepted – ‘teach me to repeat your pain, I’ll sing it ’till I’m faded.'”

After a successful decade with Oh Wonder, producing five critically acclaimed albums, Josephine embarked on a solo journey as That Woman. The new project emerges from her need to explore personal experiences and challenges faced within the music industry and beyond. Reflecting on the process, she reveals, “I definitely give way less fucks after making this record. It was so easy to write. Because it’s like I’ve been needing to write it for the best part of 15 years. And it’s just finally now that was the time to be able to address those things and make sense of them.”

‘Find Joy’ was crafted at Highwater Studio in Deptford, South London, a space Josephine and her husband and bandmate, Anthony Vander West, founded along with their coffee shop NOLA in Peckham. Both venues are dedicated to fostering community and supporting emerging artists.

Fans can catch That Woman live at an intimate show at London’s Cadogan Hall on September 24th.