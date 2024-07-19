That Woman, the solo project of Josephine Vander West from Oh Wonder, has released her new single ‘Joy’

The track is the fourth single from her forthcoming debut solo album.
photo credit: Josh Shinner

The track – which follows ‘Hymn For A Woman’, ‘Change’, and ‘I Was Aching’ – is the latest offering from her upcoming debut solo album ‘Find Joy’, set for release on 9th August via Highwater Recordings.

Vander West says of the album: “Where does joy come from? This was the question that sparked the whole album. Having spent my twenties ticking off my bucket list goals of making records and touring the world, I still felt a deep dissatisfaction with myself. I had hoped that achieving my dreams would fulfil me deeply; upon reflection I was happy but there was always a hole. Now I see that true joy does not come from external validation and achievements; it is within us. It just needs to be uncovered.”

Check out the new single below.

