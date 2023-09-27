The 1975 are officially going on “indefinite hiatus” from shows after their current Still… At Their Very Best tour

After rumours and vague assertions to this being their last tour for ‘a while’, The 1975 have confirmed they’ll be going on indefinite hiatus from live shows after their current Still… At Their Very Best tour.
Opening the run at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center last night, Matty Healy addressed the crowd before playing ‘Sex’, telling them it’ll be the last time they’ll be playing there for the immediate future.
“It’s wonderful you’re all here,” he explained. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”
While there’s no confirmation on their plans post-tour yet – as a band or individually – it’s hard to imagine the various members of The 1975 will just shut up and go away for a few years.
The band are currently on the North American first leg of the run, which will then head to the UK and then Europe. Those dates will take place in February and March 2024, including three nights at London’s The O2.
The details are:
FEBRUARY
08 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
09 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
12 London, UK – The O2
13 London, UK – The O2
14 London, UK – The O2
17 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
18 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
20 London, UK – The O2
21 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
26 Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno
27 Madrid, ES – WiZink Center
MARCH
01 Paris, FR – Le Zénith
02 Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
03 Brussels, BE – Forest National
05 Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
07 Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
08 Stockholm, SE – Annexet
10 Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen
12 Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall
13 Warsaw, PL – Torwar Hall
14 Prague, CZ – Fortuna Hall
16 Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zurich
18 Munich, DE – Zenith
19 Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
21 Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
22 Cologne, DE – Palladium
24 Amsterdam, NE – AFAS Live