The 1975 are officially going on “indefinite hiatus” from shows after their current Still… At Their Very Best tour

After rumours and vague assertions to this being their last tour for ‘a while’, The 1975 have confirmed they’ll be going on indefinite hiatus from live shows after their current Still… At Their Very Best tour.

Opening the run at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center last night, Matty Healy addressed the crowd before playing ‘Sex’, telling them it’ll be the last time they’ll be playing there for the immediate future.

“It’s wonderful you’re all here,” he explained. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

They will be going on a hiatus after this tour…



While there’s no confirmation on their plans post-tour yet – as a band or individually – it’s hard to imagine the various members of The 1975 will just shut up and go away for a few years.

The band are currently on the North American first leg of the run, which will then head to the UK and then Europe. Those dates will take place in February and March 2024, including three nights at London’s The O2.

The details are:

FEBRUARY

08 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

09 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

12 London, UK – The O2

13 London, UK – The O2

14 London, UK – The O2

17 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

18 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

20 London, UK – The O2

21 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

26 Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno

27 Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

MARCH

01 Paris, FR – Le Zénith

02 Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

03 Brussels, BE – Forest National

05 Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

07 Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

08 Stockholm, SE – Annexet

10 Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen

12 Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

13 Warsaw, PL – Torwar Hall

14 Prague, CZ – Fortuna Hall

16 Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zurich

18 Munich, DE – Zenith

19 Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

21 Frankfurt, DE – Jahrhunderthalle

22 Cologne, DE – Palladium

24 Amsterdam, NE – AFAS Live