The Armed are set to hit London next year for their first UK headline show since 2019

The Armed are set to unleash their explosive live show on London audiences with a new 2024 date at London’s Outernet on Wednesday, 12th June.

The performance, the band’s first London headline date since 2019, will feature a state-of-the-art, immersive A/V experience that promises to be “one of a kind.”

The announcement of the show was preceded by an ice cream van driving through central London yesterday (5th December), handing out limited edition live cassette tapes, marking the beginning of The Armed’s arrival in the UK.

The Armed’s critically acclaimed album ‘Perfect Saviors’ was released earlier this year. A 12-track odyssey through the minds of its creators, has been lauded for its bruising energy and brilliance. The album’s singles, including ‘Sport of Form’ featuring Julien Baker and a video starring Iggy Pop, ‘Everything’s Glitter’, and ‘Liar 2’, further solidified The Armed’s position as one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the world.

Tickets for the new show are on general sale from Friday 8 December at 10AM GMT.