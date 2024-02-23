The Blinders ask the big questions with their new single ‘While I’m Still Young’

The band are about to release their third album.
Photo Credit: Stuart Nimmo

The Blinders have released a new single, ‘While I’m Still Young’.

It’s the latest track from their forthcoming third album, ‘Beholder’, which will be released on 1st March via Funhouse Recordings / EMI.

The band explain: “It’s about the unshakeable connection you make with your own life after seeing death. It’s about separation, and the unhealthy obsessiveness that comes with it all. Did it really mean anything? Does anything mean anything? If everything means nothing then what’s the point of it all? It doesn’t take long before you’re down that path.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live on tour throughout March.

