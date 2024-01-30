The Breeders have announced a 2024 UK and European tour, their first in six years, and have released a cover of ‘Shocker In Gloomtown’, originally by Guided By Voices.

The tour will kick off on June 24 at the O2 Academy in Leeds, with stops in London, Manchester, Nottingham, and Bristol, before heading to Europe for nine shows, including performances in Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris, and Barcelona, as well as festival appearances at Mad Cool and Nos Alive.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, February 2.

The announcement coincides with the release of The Breeders’ cover of the 1994 Guided By Voices track ‘Shocker In Gloomtown’, accompanied by an animated visual created by Jesse Peretz with animation by Jon Carling.

The Breeders are currently concluding a sold-out tour in Australia and New Zealand and will perform four dates at Madison Square Garden in New York this spring. They will also join Olivia Rodrigo for four gigs at The Forum in Los Angeles during the summer as part of her 2024 tour.

The tour dates read:

JUNE

24 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

25 – London, Troxy

26 – Manchester, Albert Hall

28 – Nottingham, Rock City

30 – Bristol, Bristol Sounds

JULY

2 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

3, – Cologne, Live Music Hall

4 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

6 – Belfort, Les Eurockéennes

7 –Werchter, Rock Werchter

9 – Paris, La Cigale

11 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

12 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

13 – Lisbon, NOS Alive