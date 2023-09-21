The Breeders have released a new version of ‘Divine Hammer’ featuring vocals from J Mascis

The Breeders have released a new song and video, ‘Divine Mascis’.

A never-before-heard version of ‘Divine Hammer’ that features vocals from Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis, it’s a cut from their upcoming reissue, ‘Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition)’, set for release on Friday, 22nd September.

Speaking to Uncut, Kelley Deal (guitar, vocals) explains: “At the time, J Mascis was a guitar god… we sent him the tape to put guitar on, so when it came back and he’s got rid of our voices and just put his vocal on, we were like, ‘Wha?!’ But it’s really cute. There’s a freshness to it, and it’s just so weird. I like his voice and the idiosyncratic way he sings and delivers lines. So I thought it was really neat.”

Check out the song below.