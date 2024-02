Atlanta mathcore band The Callous Daoboys have announced a few new UK live shows.

The dates follow last year’s EP ‘God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys’, released in October via MNRK Heavy / Modern Static Records, and accompany their set at Download.

The details are:

JUNE

12 Exchange, Bristol

13 Downstairs At The Dome, London

14 Download Festival, Donington

15 Garage Attic, Glasgow