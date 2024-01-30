The Chats, Crawlers, Nova Twins, Hot Milk and more have all joined the bill for 2000trees 2024

2000trees Festival has announced its second main stage headliner for 2024: Australian punk rock trio The Chats.
Joining them for their first UK festival headline slot are the likes of Hot Milk, grandson, Nova Twins, Turnover, Spanish Love Songs, Cassyette, Movements, and current Dork cover stars Crawlers.
2000trees Festival booker, James Scarlett, expressed his excitement about the line-up, stating, “We’re stoked to be bringing The Chats back for their first ever UK festival headline slot, a brilliant band. On top of this, with the additions of bands like Hot Milk, Nova Twins, grandson and tons more of the most exciting artists rock music has to offer, we’re confident we’ve got a fair few more future main-stage headliners lingering in this announcement.”
Eamon Sandwith, vocalist from The Chats, shared his enthusiasm about returning to the festival, saying, “Getting to play 2000trees Festival a few years ago was perhaps the greatest festival experience we ever had, so it’s fucking unreal to come back.”
2000trees takes place on Upcote Farm, Cheltenham between 10th and 13th July 2024.
The full list of bands added today reads:
The Chats
Hot Milk
grandson
Nova Twins
Death From Above 1979
Turnover
Spanish Love Songs
Cassyette
Movements
Crawlers
As December Falls
Angel Du$t
Static Dress
Amigo the Devil
Bears In Trees
Panic Shack
Press Club
Into It. Over It.
Interlaker
Sløtface
NOISY
Civic
King Nun
Calva Louise
’68
SNAYX
Cody Frost
ALT BLK ERA
NOBRO
Indoor Pets
Roe Kapara
Burner
Lovebreakers
Cauldron
Inhuman Nature
Pizzatramp
HAWXX
Meryl Streek
Shooting Daggers
Yabba
Heart of Gold
IDestroy
Ramkot
Swear Blind
Single Mothers
Mouth Culture
Naked Lungs
Midasuno
Knife Bride
Death Lens
Negative Frame
Arson
Bobby Wolfgang
Cruelty
Knives
Overpower
Artio
Split Chain