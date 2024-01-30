The Chats, Crawlers, Nova Twins, Hot Milk and more have all joined the bill for 2000trees 2024

2000trees Festival has announced its second main stage headliner for 2024: Australian punk rock trio The Chats.

Joining them for their first UK festival headline slot are the likes of Hot Milk, grandson, Nova Twins, Turnover, Spanish Love Songs, Cassyette, Movements, and current Dork cover stars Crawlers.

2000trees Festival booker, James Scarlett, expressed his excitement about the line-up, stating, “We’re stoked to be bringing The Chats back for their first ever UK festival headline slot, a brilliant band. On top of this, with the additions of bands like Hot Milk, Nova Twins, grandson and tons more of the most exciting artists rock music has to offer, we’re confident we’ve got a fair few more future main-stage headliners lingering in this announcement.”

Eamon Sandwith, vocalist from The Chats, shared his enthusiasm about returning to the festival, saying, “Getting to play 2000trees Festival a few years ago was perhaps the greatest festival experience we ever had, so it’s fucking unreal to come back.”

2000trees takes place on Upcote Farm, Cheltenham between 10th and 13th July 2024.



The full list of bands added today reads:

The Chats

Hot Milk

grandson

Nova Twins

Death From Above 1979

Turnover

Spanish Love Songs

Cassyette

Movements

Crawlers

As December Falls

Angel Du$t

Static Dress

Amigo the Devil

Bears In Trees

Panic Shack

Press Club

Into It. Over It.

Interlaker

Sløtface

NOISY

Civic

King Nun

Calva Louise

’68

SNAYX

Cody Frost

ALT BLK ERA

NOBRO

Indoor Pets

Roe Kapara

Burner

Lovebreakers

Cauldron

Inhuman Nature

Pizzatramp

HAWXX

Meryl Streek

Shooting Daggers

Yabba

Heart of Gold

IDestroy

Ramkot

Swear Blind

Single Mothers

Mouth Culture

Naked Lungs

Midasuno

Knife Bride

Death Lens

Negative Frame

Arson

Bobby Wolfgang

Cruelty

Knives

Overpower

Artio

Split Chain