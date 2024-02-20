The Church of Blood Records all-dayer has confirmed Black Honey, Courting and more

The Church of Blood Records, a multi-stage music all-dayer, has announced more of this year’s line-up.

The event is set to take over EartH in Hackney on 23rd March, and while Peace are no longer able to make it, the event has a packed bill topped by Black Honey and Spector.

Joining them are Chappaqua Wrestling, who recently released their debut album ‘Plus Ultra’. There’s also room for Dork fave Phoebe Green, and Liverpool quartet Monks. Plus, Dork cover stars Courting, as well as Rianne Downey, Wings Of Desire, Lip Filler and The Howlers.

Blood Records, the force behind the festival, is known for its dedication to exclusively pressed vinyl records from top alternative artists. Dork will be along for the ride, too.

If you don’t want to miss out – and you don’t – you can grab tickets here. Get all the info in the poster (designed by Cameron JL West) below.