The Church of Blood Records is in service next March, featuring Peace, Chappaqua Wrestling, Phoebe Green and more

Mark your calendars! The Church of Blood Records, a multi-stage musical spectacle, is set to electrify EartH in Hackney on 23rd March 2024.

The initial names for the festival have been revealed. Leading the pack are headliners Peace, fresh off the back of their brilliant new album ‘Utopia’​​​​​​​​. The brothers Koisser are legit indie legends, sure to provide a set fitting for the occasion.

Joining them are Chappaqua Wrestling, who released their debut album ‘Plus Ultra’ earlier this year. There’s also room for Dork fave Phoebe Green, who recently followed up one of the best debut records of recent years, ‘Lucky Me’, with a taster of what’s to come, single ‘I Can’t Ride A Bike’. Completing the lineup are Liverpool quartet Monks.

Blood Records, the force behind the festival, is known for its dedication to exclusively pressed vinyl records from top alternative artists. Dork will also be along for the ride, curating a stage which we’ll tell you much more about in the new year.

If you don’t want to miss out – and you don’t – you can grab tickets here. Get all the info in the poster below.