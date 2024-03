The Dirty Nil have released a new single, ‘Am I The Menace?’.

It’s a track from the upcoming deluxe edition of their latest album ‘Free Rein To Passions’, which is set to arrive on 4th April.

Luke Bentham explains: “When we cut this one and our producer, John Goodmanson, heard my lyrics, he laughed and called me a brat. A semi-sincere self examination, compiled from observing others.”

Check it out below.