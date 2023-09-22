The Dirty Nil have teamed up with Wade MacNeil for their new David Lynch-inspired video for ‘The Light, The Void and Everything’

The Dirty Nil have teamed up with Wade MacNeil for their new ‘The Light, The Void and Everything’ video.

It’s a track from their latest album ‘Free Rein To Passions’, out now via Dine Alone, with the clip paying homage to David Lynch’s film Blue Velvet.

Luke Bentham explains: “For years, we’ve kicked around this treatment, waiting for the perfect song to apply it to. When we heard the playback of “The Light, The Void and Everything,” it was clear that the opportunity had come. In the execution, (producer/director/editor) Wyatt Clough’s attention to detail was stunning. I’ll never forget walking into that warehouse and seeing the fully constructed replica of the apartment from Blue Velvet. Wade was perfect in the role of Frank and it was a pleasure to watch him play the villain. Finally, shoutout to our incredible friends Steph Montani, Levi Kertesz and Dave Tyson for rounding out our cast. Everyone owes it to themselves to croon into a lightbulb, at least once in their life.”

Check it out below.