The Driver Era have announced UK and European ‘X GIRLFRIEND Tour’ dates

The Driver Era are heading to Europe with their ‘X GIRLFRIEND Tour’.

The 24-city jaunt will kick off on 14th September at Lisboa ao Vivo in Lisbon, Portugal, before culminating on 27th October at Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway.

Fans can secure their tickets through an artist pre-sale beginning 15th May, with the general on-sale starting on 17th May.

The tour dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

14 Lisboa ao Vivo, Lisbon, Portugal

17 Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

18 Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

20 Le Bikini, Toulouse, France

22 Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France

25 Eventim Apollo, London, UK

26 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

28 Bristol Beacon, Bristol, UK



OCTOBER

1 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK

2 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

3 O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

6 La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

7 L’Olympia, Paris, France

8 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

10 Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany

12 Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany

13 E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

15 Rockhal, Esch Alzette, Luxembourg

17 Fabrique, Milan, Italy

18 Tonhalle, Munich, Germany

20 SaSaZu, Prague, Czech Republic

22 Stodola, Warsaw, Poland

25 Falkonersalen, Copenhagen, Denmark

26 Fryshuset Arenan, Stockholm, Sweden

27 Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway