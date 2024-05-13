The Driver Era have announced UK and European ‘X GIRLFRIEND Tour’ dates

The Driver Era are heading to Europe with their ‘X GIRLFRIEND Tour’.
The 24-city jaunt will kick off on 14th September at Lisboa ao Vivo in Lisbon, Portugal, before culminating on 27th October at Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway.
Fans can secure their tickets through an artist pre-sale beginning 15th May, with the general on-sale starting on 17th May.
The tour dates are as follows:
SEPTEMBER
14 Lisboa ao Vivo, Lisbon, Portugal
17 Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain
18 Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain
20 Le Bikini, Toulouse, France
22 Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France
25 Eventim Apollo, London, UK
26 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
28 Bristol Beacon, Bristol, UK
OCTOBER
1 O2 Academy, Edinburgh, UK
2 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
3 O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK
6 La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium
7 L’Olympia, Paris, France
8 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
10 Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany
12 Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany
13 E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
15 Rockhal, Esch Alzette, Luxembourg
17 Fabrique, Milan, Italy
18 Tonhalle, Munich, Germany
20 SaSaZu, Prague, Czech Republic
22 Stodola, Warsaw, Poland
25 Falkonersalen, Copenhagen, Denmark
26 Fryshuset Arenan, Stockholm, Sweden
27 Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway