The Driver Era have released a video for their single, ‘Rumors’.

The release follows lead singer Ross Lynch‘s recent appearance in Troye Sivan’s video for ‘One of Your Girls’, and teases more to come soon.

Ross says of the track: “Rumors these Rumors, no one really knows… The internet doesn’t always have the facts. We wrote a song about it and I hope you like it.”

Check it out below. Their debut live album ‘live at the greek’ is out 8th December.