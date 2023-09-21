The Drums embrace slowing down with new single, ‘The Flowers’

The Drums have released a new single.

‘The Flowers‘ is from their recently-announced new album, ‘Jonny’. The act’s sixth full-length, it’s set for release on 13th October via ANTI- Records, and has already been preceded by new single ‘Better’.

“When I finished ‘Jonny’, I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me,” says founding member Jonny Pierce. “It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle.

“To encapsulate ones’ whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you – even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship. Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.”

Of the single, he adds: “With ‘The Flowers’ I explain how slowing down and being tender saved my life and how it became the key to loving myself, building confidence in myself, and being able to love another in a meaningful way. To love from a place that isn’t desperate, but from a place that is centered, calm, and gentle and sweet.”

Check out the new single below.

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

I Want It All

Isolette

I’m Still Scared

Better

Harms

Little Jonny

Plastic Envelope

Protect Him Always

Be Gentle

Dying

Green Grass

Obvious

The Flowers

Teach My Body

Pool God

I Used to Want To Die