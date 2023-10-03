The Gaslight Anthem have released a new single, and announced UK live shows that include headlining 2000trees

The Gaslight Anthem have released a new single, ‘Autumn‘.

It’s the latest cut from their recently-announced first album in nearly a decade, with ‘History Books’ set for release on 27th October. The band have also confirmed a tour for next year.

Frontman Brian Fallon says: “I wrote that song on a really beautiful fall day, looking out the window and thinking, ‘How many days like this do we get to see? So much of life is just trying to get by, but every now and then you have those moments where you can really feel grateful for the small things.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH

6 – Stockholm, SE – The Annex

7 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

9 – Copenhagen, DK – Gray Hall

11 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

12 – Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof

14 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

15 – Cologne, DE – Palladium

16 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli/Vredenburg Ronda

18 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

21 – Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy

22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

23 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall

25 – London, UK – Roundhouse

26 – London, UK – Roundhouse

29 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia

JULY

10 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

11 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees Festival

The album’s tracklisting reads: