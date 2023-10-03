The Gaslight Anthem have released a new single, and announced UK live shows that include headlining 2000trees

The Gaslight Anthem have released a new single, ‘Autumn‘.
It’s the latest cut from their recently-announced first album in nearly a decade, with ‘History Books’ set for release on 27th October. The band have also confirmed a tour for next year.
Frontman Brian Fallon says: “I wrote that song on a really beautiful fall day, looking out the window and thinking, ‘How many days like this do we get to see? So much of life is just trying to get by, but every now and then you have those moments where you can really feel grateful for the small things.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
MARCH
6 – Stockholm, SE – The Annex
7 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene
9 – Copenhagen, DK – Gray Hall
11 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle
12 – Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof
14 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
15 – Cologne, DE – Palladium
16 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli/Vredenburg Ronda
18 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
21 – Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy
22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
23 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall
25 – London, UK – Roundhouse
26 – London, UK – Roundhouse
29 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia
JULY
10 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
11 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees Festival
The album’s tracklisting reads:
- Spider Bites
- History Books (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
- Autumn
- Positive Charge
- Michigan, 1975
- Little Fires
- The Weatherman
- Empires
- I Live In The Room Above Her
- A Lifetime Of Preludes