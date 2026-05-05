Brighton's annual showcase of new music, The Great Escape , are gearing up for their 2026 edition between 13th and 16th May, and an early look at the forecast points to a cool, breezy run along the south coast.

Across the four-day stretch, the mercury is tipped to sit somewhere between 8°C and 14°C, with cumulative rainfall pencilled in at roughly 13.9mm. Those numbers track closely with the long-term historical average of around 11°C for this point in May.

Opening day on Wednesday 13th May currently looks the mildest of the bunch, peaking at 14°C with an overnight low of 11°C, partially cloudy skies, a 26% shower risk and winds of about 36 kph. Thursday 14th May edges down a touch to 13°C and 10°C, partially cloudy, with the chance of rain rising to 36% and gusts pushing 42 kph. By Friday 15th May, highs slip to 12°C and lows to 8°C under similar partially cloudy conditions, with a 29% shower risk and the windiest reading of the week at around 63 kph. Closing day on Saturday 16th May is forecast at 11°C and 8°C, partially cloudy once more, a 36% chance of showers and winds easing to 34 kph.

Heading up the bill at this year's festival are Peaches and Kingfishr

With conditions on the changeable side, organisers are flagging a few essentials: a waterproof and poncho for the wetter spells, sunscreen and a hat for any brighter stretches, warm layers once the sun drops, and a firm hand on anything light enough to be carried off by the wind.

Dork has full coverage of The Great Escape 2026 on its festival page, with the latest weather forecast updated regularly.