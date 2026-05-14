It's been the worst-kept secret on the Brighton seafront, but the wait is officially over. Shame are heading to The Deep End on Saturday 16th May to top the bill at Dork's Night Out Presents The Official Great Escape Closing Party, and they're not coming alone, with August also added to a stacked line-up that already featured Tooth and Orchard.



Friends of the Magazine Shame released their fourth album 'Cutthroat' in September 2025 via Dead Oceans. Made with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) at Brighton's own Salvation Studios, the record is, in frontman Charlie Steen's own words, "about the cowards, the cunts, the hypocrites. Let's face it, there's a lot of them around right now." A fitting note to close out a festival weekend on, then. TGE Beach is going to be precisely the sort of environment their set was built for, we're sure.



Joining them on the bill are a further addition. August bring a hearty, stirring counterpoint to the post-punk mayhem above them. The two new additions slot alongside the previously announced Tooth, the London four-piece that deal in shout-along garage rock with the kind of sweaty live shows that tend to make festival programmers' eyes light up. Elsewhere, Brighton's own Goodbye make it a hometown shout, the dream-pop newcomers having built a serious word-of-mouth buzz off the back of their recent support runs with Man/Woman/Chainsaw and Welly, while Orchard complete the line-up.



The Official Great Escape Closing Party takes place at The Deep End @ TGE Beach on Saturday 16th May from 6:15pm until late. It would be 'unfortunate' if you missed it.