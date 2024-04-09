The Great Escape has added another 150 artists to this year’s line-up, including Kenya Grace, Nieve Ella and more

The Great Escape has confirmed loads of new names for 2024’s event.

The new additions include Kenya Grace (pictured), Nieve Ella, Borough Council, Blossom Caldarone, C Turtle, SNAYX, Terra Twin, The Rills, Highschool, Circe, Home Counties, Orchards, Peter Xan, Slow Fiction and more.

They join the likes of Soft Play, Kneecap, Lauren Mayberry, Alfie Templeman, Noahfinnce, gglum, Another Sky, Dream Nails, Been Stellar, Love Fame Tragedy, Mary in the Junkyard, Opus Kink, Antony Szmierek, Lambrini Girls, Our Girl, Pixey, and Wunderhorse.

The Great Escape will take over various venues in Brighton from 15th-18th May. Visit greatescapefestival.com for more information.