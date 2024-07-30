The Hard Quartet have released debut single ‘Earth Hater’, and confirmed their first live shows

The Hard Quartet, a new supergroup featuring Emmett Kelly, Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney, and Jim White, have announced their debut single.

The band have come together to form what a press release describes as “an entirely new steppe in the ecosystem of guitar-bass-drums-voice agriculture.” Their debut single ‘Earth Hater’ is accompanied by a video directed by EYEDRESS.

The Hard Quartet have also announced their first live performances, set to take place in October. Tickets will be available on presale from 31st July at 10am local time, with general sale beginning on 2nd August at 10am local time.

The full list of upcoming shows is as follows:

OCTOBER

10 The Belasco, Los Angeles, US (w/ Papa M)

17 Webster Hall, New York, US (w/ Weak Signal)

22 Electric Ballroom, London, UK (w/ Tubs)