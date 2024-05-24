The Hives have covered Blue Swede’s iconic take on pop hit, ‘Hooked On A Feeling’

The Hives have released a new cover.

It’s their own rendition of pop hit ‘Hooked On A Feeling’, which was previously covered by Swedish group Blue Swede in the 70s.

Pelle Almqvist comments: “I think there’s a synergy effect of Swedish music having made it abroad, and you feel like it’s possible. We can’t make it more perfect than the original is, so we went the other way instead: ruined it, but made it sound exciting”.

The Hives recently released their first studio album in over a decade, ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, which came out over last summer via Fuga.

Check out the new track below.