The Hives have released a new video for ‘The Bomb’ directed by FIDLAR’s Brandon Schwartzel

The Hives have have released a new video.

‘The Bomb’, directed by FIDLAR’s Brandon Schwartzel, is taken from their first studio album in over a decade, ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, which came out over the summer via Fuga.

Speaking of the video, Brandon says: “Due to their extensive touring schedule we figured there were 3 options… There was cloning, which we discovered would require a 30-year delay, while the clones matured to a reasonable age. Time travel was considered as a second option. There was plenty of free time to shoot during the pandemic, but we decided it would be unethical to travel back to a time when Randy Fitzsimmons was still with us.

“Our third and final option was to recreate The Hives’ iconic suits and surgically remove our actors’ heads and replace them with bombs. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the budget for fake bombs, so this video became, not only a tribute to the great Randy Fitzsimmons, but a eulogy for the hundreds of incredible actors who gave it their all in what came to be their final performance.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

March 2024

27 Leeds, Leeds Academy

28 Newcastle, City Hall

29 Nottingham, Rock City

30 Wolverhampton, The Halls

April 2024

01 Glasgow, Barrowland

02 Bristol, Academy

03 Brighton, Brighton Dome

05 Cardiff, Great Hall

06 Manchester, Academy

08 Dublin, Olympia

10 Norwich, UEA

13 London, Eventim Apollo