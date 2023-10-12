The Hives have released a new video for ‘The Bomb’ directed by FIDLAR’s Brandon Schwartzel

The Hives have have released a new video.
‘The Bomb’, directed by FIDLAR’s Brandon Schwartzel, is taken from their first studio album in over a decade, ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, which came out over the summer via Fuga.
Speaking of the video, Brandon says: “Due to their extensive touring schedule we figured there were 3 options… There was cloning, which we discovered would require a 30-year delay, while the clones matured to a reasonable age. Time travel was considered as a second option. There was plenty of free time to shoot during the pandemic, but we decided it would be unethical to travel back to a time when Randy Fitzsimmons was still with us.
“Our third and final option was to recreate The Hives’ iconic suits and surgically remove our actors’ heads and replace them with bombs. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the budget for fake bombs, so this video became, not only a tribute to the great Randy Fitzsimmons, but a eulogy for the hundreds of incredible actors who gave it their all in what came to be their final performance.”
Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour at the following:
March 2024
27 Leeds, Leeds Academy
28 Newcastle, City Hall
29 Nottingham, Rock City
30 Wolverhampton, The Halls
April 2024
01 Glasgow, Barrowland
02 Bristol, Academy
03 Brighton, Brighton Dome
05 Cardiff, Great Hall
06 Manchester, Academy
08 Dublin, Olympia
10 Norwich, UEA
13 London, Eventim Apollo