The Howl & The Hum shares new single, ‘Dirt’

The Howl & The Hum, the musical project of Leeds-based songwriter Sam Griffiths, has released a new single titled ‘Dirt’.

The track is the third to be unveiled from upcoming second album ‘Same Mistake Twice’, set for release on 6th September via Miserable Disco.

The song is part of a 12-track album that sees Griffiths confronting the challenges of recent years, including the breakup of his band and the global pandemic.

Griffiths shared his thoughts on the new single, saying: “I’m bored of songs that imply the singer is flawless. This song is about all of the scum and shrapnel we carry with us, all the things we’ve done wrong that we hope the people we’ve loved keep to themselves for the simple unspoken promise that we’ll do the same”.

For ‘Same Mistake Twice’, Griffiths collaborated with songwriters Elanor Moss and Matthew Herd, as well as producer Joseph Futak. Reflecting on the album’s lyrical content, Griffiths noted: “The lyrics are almost too direct, which is what I wanted. It’s finding the beauty in the pain and looking for forgiveness through it all.”

There’s also a series of live dates across the UK and Europe in support of the new album.

The dates in full read:

NOVEMBER

13 Gorilla, Manchester, UK

14 King Tut’s, Glasgow, UK

15 Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

16 O2 Institute 3, Birmingham, UK

18 The Lantern, Bristol, UK

19 Lafayette, London, UK

21 Muziekgieterij, Maastricht, Netherlands

22 Luxor, Cologne, Germany

24 Trix Club, Antwerp, Belgium

25 Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 Das Bett, Frankfurt, Germany

28 Hole 44, Berlin, Germany

29 Molotov, Hamburg, Germany