The Isle of Wight Festival has signed up The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, Green Day and more

The Isle of Wight Festival has signed up The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day to headline next year’s event.

Also new to the bill, are The Streets, Keane, Simple Minds, Zara Larsson, Blossoms, McFly, Crowded House, Beverley Knight, The Darkness, Jo Whiley’s 90s Anthems, Suede, Scouting For Girls, Jake Shears, Dagny and more.

Festival promoter John Giddings comments: “We’re thrilled to announce our 2024 headliners today and to continue to showcase a truly exciting array of talent for next year’s Festival. From globally-recognised and pioneering artists, to chart-topping talent and rising stars, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the island next year. Fans should stay tuned for more news soon!”

The event will take place from 20th-23rd June, with tickets on sale from 6th November.