The Itch have released their debut single, ‘Ursula’.

A homage to author Ursula K. Le Guin, notably her 1974 novel The Dispossessed, the track arrives ahead of London duo Georgia Hardy and Simon Tyrie‘s first headline show at The Social on 10th April.

The live favourites also have a bunch of festival dates coming up, including Wide Awake, Latitude, Deer Shed and End Of The Road.

Check out the new single below.