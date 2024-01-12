The Japanese House is going to support The 1975 on their sold out UK arena tour

Amber's new album came out last year.

Taking place this February, the run includes four nights at The O2 Arena in London, and will serve as a warm up for her own headline tour of the UK in May.

Catch them live at the following:

FEBRUARY
8 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Hydro
9 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Hydro
12 – London, UK – O2 Arena
13 – London, UK – O2 Arena
14 – London, UK – O2 Arena
17 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
18 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
20 – London, UK – O2 Arena
21 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts Arena

