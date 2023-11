The Japanese House has released ‘ITEIAD Sessions’.

It’s a collection of live versions of songs from her second album¬†‘In the End It Always Does’, which arrived over the summer via Dirty Hit, plus a cover of ABBA’s ‘Super Trouper’.

Check it out below, and catch her live at the following:

MAY

7 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

9 – London, UK – Roundhouse

10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall