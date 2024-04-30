The Japanese House announces new North American tour dates

The Japanese House is set to continue her tour in support of last year’s album ‘In the End It Always Does’ with a new series of North American headline shows.

Amber Bain’s schedule includes a mix of her own headline shows, as well as appearances at festivals like as the Shadow of the City fest in Asbury Park, NJ. Additionally, she will be opening for Maggie Rogers at multiple locations during May and June. The headline dates will feature a variety of opening acts including Skullcrusher, Miya Folick, and Abby Holliday.

Tickets for all new dates will be available from Friday, May 3 at 10 AM local time, with various presales beginning on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 AM local time.

The dates in full read:

MAY

7 SWG3, Glasgow, UK

8 O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

9 Roundhouse, London, UK

10 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

24 Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ ^

25 Sunshine Theater, Albuquerque NM #

27 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO ^

28 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO ^

30 Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK #

31 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX ^

JUNE

1 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX ^

3 Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR ^

5 Everwise Ampitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN ^

7 The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, Cincinnati, OH ^

8 BMO Pavilion, Milwaukee, WI ^

9 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Sterling Heights, MI ^

11 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA ^

14 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, TN

15 Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ %

16 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD ^

17 Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA *

19 Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC ^

20 Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC ^

21 The Beacham, Orlando, FL #

22 FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, Miami, FL ^

26 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

27 The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

28 Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks, PA

29 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

JULY

26 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

27 The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

28 Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks, PA

29 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

AUGUST

2 Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC

4 Hinterland Music Festival, Saint Charles, IA

7 The Union, Salt Lake City, UT +

9 – 11 Outside Lands, San Francisco, CA

11 Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland, OR +

12 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater, Seattle, WA +

15 Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA +

23 – 23 Reading and Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK and Reading, Berkshire

28 All Things Go Festival, Washington, DC

+ with Skullcrusher

# with Miya Folick

* with Abby Holliday

^ supporting Maggie Rogers

% supporting Bleachers