The Japanese House’s new single ‘:)’ is about wanting to meet her crush: “I did buy the plane tickets, now we’re engaged”

The Japanese House has released a new single, ‘:)’.

Produced by Amber Bain alongside George Daniel and Chloe Kraemer, the track coincides with her North American tour in support of last year’s album ‘In the End It Always Does’.

The Japanese House shares: “‘Smiley Face’ is a song I wrote when I was very excited about talking to someone off a dating app. She lived in Detroit and I was fantasising about flying to meet her. I was in a session at the time for someone else stuff but I couldn’t help this song spilling out of me, I was in some sort of frenzy. Turns out I did buy the plane tickets, now we’re engaged.”

Check out the new track below, and find her live dates after the jump.

JUNE

19 Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC ^

20 Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC ^

21 The Beacham, Orlando, FL #

22 FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, Miami, FL ^

26 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

27 The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

28 Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks, PA

29 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

JULY

AUGUST

2 Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC

4 Hinterland Music Festival, Saint Charles, IA

7 The Union, Salt Lake City, UT +

9 – 11 Outside Lands, San Francisco, CA

11 Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland, OR +

12 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater, Seattle, WA +

15 Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA +

23 – 23 Reading and Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK and Reading, Berkshire

28 All Things Go Festival, Washington, DC

+ with Skullcrusher

# with Miya Folick

^ supporting Maggie Rogers