The Japanese House has announced a new UK tour.
The dates are in support of her recently-released second studio album ‘In The End It Always Does’, which arrived over the summer via Dirty Hit.
The details are:
MAY
7 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
9 – London, UK – Roundhouse
10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 3rd November.
There’s also a tour planned for October – the details are:
OCTOBER
12 SWG3, Glasgow
14 Newcastle University, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne
15 New Century, Manchester
16 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
18 The Trinity Centre, Bristol
19 O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford
20 1865, Southampton
22 O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham
23 Outernet, London
24 CHALK, Brighton