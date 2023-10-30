The Japanese House has announced a new UK tour.

The dates are in support of her recently-released second studio album ‘In The End It Always Does’, which arrived over the summer via Dirty Hit.

The details are:

MAY

7 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

9 – London, UK – Roundhouse

10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 3rd November.

There’s also a tour planned for October – the details are:

OCTOBER

12 SWG3, Glasgow

14 Newcastle University, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

15 New Century, Manchester

16 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

18 The Trinity Centre, Bristol

19 O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

20 1865, Southampton

22 O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

23 Outernet, London

24 CHALK, Brighton