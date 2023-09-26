The Joy Formidable have released a new 15-minute-long single, ‘Share My Heart’

The Joy Formidable have released the third in their current trilogy of singles project.

Following on from ‘Cut My Face’ and ‘The Hat’ – their first new releases in over two years – ‘Share My Heat’ is over 15 minutes long, and arrives to coincide with their UK tour.

Vocalist Ritzy Bryan explains: “It’s a song about true connection and love. Deep, selfless love between humans is a beautiful part of our existence, but I’m also singing about our inherent love of nature, the living world and our kinship to everything: plants, animals, mountains and water. Can we repair our relationship with the earth and bring more reciprocity, compassion and companionship to a world that already gives us so much.”

Check the single out below, and catch them live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

26 CARDIFF The Globe

27 NORWICH Epic Studios

28 LONDON Clapham Grand

30 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

OCTOBER

01 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms