Glasgow’s The Joy Hotel are ready to unveil their debut album, ‘Ceremony’.

The lead single, ‘Jeremiah’, is a song about confronting the end, with two opposing perspectives: one welcoming it with faith, the other gripped by existential dread.

“Jeremiah is a song for the end of the world from two opposing perspectives,” explains vocalist Emme Woods. “One side welcoming the end, believing God will be there to meet them and judge them mercifully, the other in a state of existential anxiety as the world spirals towards collapse.”

The Joy Hotel have been building a buzz in the Scottish DIY scene, playing major festivals like TRNSMT, Latitude, and The Great Escape. Now, with ‘Ceremony’ in hand, they’re poised to take the next step.

“Ceremony is twelve songs strung together to form one continuous piece of music,” says vocalist Luke Boyce. “In our minds it’s the soundtrack to a film that doesn’t exist. We spent two weeks at Rockfield Studios in Wales tracking it live to tape and what emerged was, in our opinion, a bold and ambitious piece of work that we’re proud to present as our first offering. It explores themes of hope, regret, love and the passing of time. We called it Ceremony because we wanted to encapsulate the pursuit of meaning in daily rituals and the celebration of being alive.”

‘Ceremony’ will be accompanied by a short film, Come The Ringing Bell, documenting the album’s creation.

‘Ceremony’ is available for pre-order now and will be released on 19th July. Listen to ‘Jeremiah’ and watch the video below.

The Joy Hotel – Ceremony Tracklisting: