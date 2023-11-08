The Killers have announced a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’.
The 20-track collection will be released on 8th December, with fans pre-ordering the album given access to a presale for a soon-to-be-announced 2024 UK tour.
“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in a preview video for the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”
Check out the video below; the full tracklisting reads:
- Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
- Mr. Brightside
- All These Things That I’ve Done
- Somebody Told Me
- When You Were Young
- Read My Mind
- Human
- Spaceman
- A Dustland Fairytale
- Runaways
- Be Still
- The Man
- Caution
- My Own Soul’s Warning
- Dying Breed
- Pressure Machine
- Quiet Town
- boy
- Your Side of Town
- Spirit