The Killers have announced a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’.

The 20-track collection will be released on 8th December, with fans pre-ordering the album given access to a presale for a soon-to-be-announced 2024 UK tour.

“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in a preview video for the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

Check out the video below; the full tracklisting reads: