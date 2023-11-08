The Killers have announced a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’

The collection is due just before Christmas.
Photo credit: Todd Weaver

The Killers have announced a new ‘best of’ album, ‘Rebel Diamonds’.

The 20-track collection will be released on 8th December, with fans pre-ordering the album given access to a presale for a soon-to-be-announced 2024 UK tour.

“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in a preview video for the record, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

Check out the video below; the full tracklisting reads:

  1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  2. Mr. Brightside
  3. All These Things That I’ve Done
  4. Somebody Told Me
  5. When You Were Young
  6. Read My Mind
  7. Human
  8. Spaceman
  9. A Dustland Fairytale
  10. Runaways
  11. Be Still
  12. The Man
  13. Caution
  14. My Own Soul’s Warning
  15. Dying Breed
  16. Pressure Machine
  17. Quiet Town
  18. boy
  19. Your Side of Town
  20. Spirit
